Rangers treat a patient, shift him to Edhi homes

A person was brought to Chand Hospital who was suffering from tungiasis.

The patient was not treated well and the issue was taken up by netizens when a related video managed to create outrage on social media.

Notably, DG Rangers Major General Umer Ahmad Bukhari took immediate notice of the incident and sent a team of rangers doctors who provided first aid to the patient in Sukkar rangers hospital. Later he was transferred to Karachi rangers hospital for proper treatment.

The patient underwent several surgeries and skin grafting treatment and today, was shifted to Edhi Homes.