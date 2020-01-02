Five classic literature authors that you absolutely have to read

Whether it is A Tale of Two Cities, Pride & Prejudice or Huckleberry Finn, we have all come across classics at some point in our lives. For many of us, being forced to read abridged versions of these literary masterpieces in primary and secondary school was what eventually introduced us to the original versions.

These writers are exactly what you need on a rainy day with a warm cup of tea in your hand and before you know it you’ll be whisked off to anywhere ranging from the English countryside to the dazzling parties of the Jazz Age.

OSCAR WILDE — his writing style is one nobody else will ever be able to replicate. The sheer wit and humour in his writing have made many fall in love with his work, along with the subtle jabs at the social setup of his time. His poetry, stories and plays are easy to understand and love and are, in my opinion exactly what you need if you’re into satire and criticism aimed at the Victorian era. “The Importance of Being Earnest” and “The Picture of Dorian Gray” are two widely loved pieces of work.

THOMAS HARDY — although he was both a writer and a poet, some claim that his stories are much easier to love than his poems. The way he writes about tragedy and incorporates passion and wit into his stories is commendable in addition to the strongly developed characters. The fact that he was critical of the Victorian era is an added bonus for many as well. Far from the Madding Crowd is among many of his more popular works.

F SCOTT FITZGERALD — the way he wrote about the jazz age makes you feel like you’re there as well and you can actually picture everything in your head. One thing I love about his books is the satirical tone that is always there. Fitzgerald manages to perfectly describe the illusion that is the American Dream in his works as well as the dark reality of what it meant to be living a wealthy life during the Jazz Age. He captures the flamboyant wealth and petty social norms of that era in works such as “The Great Gatsby” and “Tender Is the Night.” In “The Beautiful and Damned”, he explores just how far a person is willing to go in order to attain the ultimate goal of wealth, and how much power the later has over their lives.

EMILY BRONTÈ — although she only wrote one novel she has to be one of the best writers of her time. One thing I love about her is the dark humour she uses in the story. The raw passion and brutality of her characters draw you in and make it impossible to let go, and I found them to be real and easy to connect with. It is one of those books where you love to hate the villain and in my opinion those are the best ones.

CHARLES DICKENS — he is regarded by many as the greatest writer of the Victorian era and I agree completely. The way his novels criticize the social setup of that time is enough to make you fall in love with his writing. Add numerous memorable characters to that and you’ll never be able to put his books down. My own personal favourite would have to be “Great Expectations”.

