Folk puppets keeping heritage of Egyptian satire alive

In an era of on-screen entertainment, a simple glove puppet named Aragoz still lures Egyptian audiences with comic sketches showing how wits and skill can defeat the thuggish and corrupt. Recounting stories with a thought-provoking moral in their tale, puppeteers evoke peels of laughter from spectators, mainly children, as they enact Aragoz’s exploits, some of which date back centuries to Ottoman times. “I fell in love with Aragoz as I grew up. Everyone loves it actually,” said Sabry Metawly, one of a diminishing band of veteran puppeteers still putting on performances of Egypt’s most adored folk figure. “It has clicked with the people because it represents them. It succeeds where they cannot by challenging and winning against rivals.” The squeaky-voiced puppet, with a wooden head, red conical hat, thin painted moustache and a bright red cloth cloak, was recognised by UNESCO in 2018 as part of the planet’s intangible cultural heritage.