Rangers recover smuggled items form jacobabad

KARACHI: Rangers on Thursday recovered huge cache of smuggled betel nuts and drugs during a raid carried out at Sindh-Balochistan border.

According to the sources, they carried out a raid at the Sindh-Balochistan border and recovered a huge cache of non-custom paid betel nuts and drugs.

The recovered items worth just over Rs 22 million. The law enforcing authority personnel also arrested the accused involved in the smuggling bid and handed them over along with the recovered items to the Customs authorities.

On Monday, Pakistan Rangers Sindh foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs at Hub check post near Karachi.

According to the sources, the betel nuts and drugs worth Rs20 million were recovered from a truck going to Karachi from Hub.

At least 263 kilograms of betel nuts, five kilograms of hashish and 17kg of heroin was confiscated, according to the Rangers.

The seized items have been sent to the customs department, he added.