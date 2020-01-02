Sniffer dogs could save Britain’s endangered bird population, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds has said, after it advertised for its first full-time position. The dog, which will most likely be a spaniel or small terrier crossbreed, and its handler will patrol the UK’s 41 protected seabird islands in a bid to protect those at risk of extinction, from predators like rats. The detection dog will be the first in the UK to be trained for such a purpose, based on similar successful schemes in Australia and New Zealand. The RSPB will recruit the dog to monitor Special Protection Areas throughout the UK as part of a £1million project that will see a dog trained up and partnered with an RSPB handler next year before the pair are deployed in 2021.