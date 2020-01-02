Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua reported that He Jiankui, the researcher responsible for creating the world’s first gene-edited babies, had been sentenced to three years in prison on the charge of illegally practicing medicine.



He Jiankui, the Chinese scientist responsible for creating the world’s first gene-edited babies, has been sentenced to three years in prison alongside shorter sentences for two of his colleagues. The report from Chinese state news agency Xinhua also confirms for the first time a third CRISPR gene-edited baby has been born.

He Jiankui was convicted of violating a government ban by carrying out his own experiments on human embryos, to try to give them protection against HIV.

He was globally condemned when he announced his experiments, and the birth of twin babies, last November.

He Jiankui, who was convicted of practicing medicine without a license, was also fined 3 million yuan ($430,000) by a court in the southern city of Shenzhen, China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported. Two other researchers involved in the project received lesser sentences and fines.

The verdict said the three defendants had not obtained qualification as doctors, pursued fame and profits, deliberately violated Chinese regulations on scientific research, and crossed an ethical line in both scientific research and medicine, according to Xinhua. It also said they had fabricated ethical review documents.

The report doesn’t include any additional information on the baby. We don’t know its sex, its health status, whether the birth involved any complications – or if the baby is even still alive.

But we do know this baby was born, meaning that at some point last year, there were not two, but three genetically engineered humans walking – or, more likely, crawling – the Earth.

The long-term effects remain to be seen – but, Prof Lovell-Badge added, the main concern is “whether the three babies born are going to be healthy and looked after well”.