Work for execution of Chandrayaan-3 is being done smoothly: K Sivan

India has announced plans for a third lunar mission, months after its last one crash landed on the Moon’s surface.

The chairman of India’s space agency, K Sivan, said work was going “smoothly” on the Chandrayaan-3 unmanned mission.

He said the country was aiming to launch the mission in 2020 but that it “may spill over” to 2021.

If successful, it would make India the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon, and boost its credentials as a low-cost space power.

So far, only Russia, the US and China have successfully put a mission on the Moon’s surface.

The ISRO chief also congratulated the Chennai based techie who recently located the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-2 that hard-landed and maintained that it was the space agency’s policy not to release picture of the crashed module. “We know where it crashed and where it is located,” Sivan said.

To a question on what went wrong with Vikram lander, he said it was due to velocity reduction failure. “The velocity reduction failure was due to internal reasons,” he said.

He added that the new mission will land on the same area and would “have a lander, rover, and propulsion module like its predecessor.”

The new equipment to be added will cost over $35m. Junior minister for the department of state Jitendra Singh has declared the new mission as a bit economical.