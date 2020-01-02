US deploys 750 troops to Iraq after Baghdad embassy attack

The United States has deployed approximately 750 troops to the Middle East immediately & additional forces from the IRF are prepared to deploy over the next several days in response to an attack on its embassy in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Angered by US air raids that killed two dozen militia fighters on Sunday, supporters of the powerful Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) paramilitary group spilled through checkpoints in the high-security Green Zone on Tuesday, demanding the removal of American troops from Iraq.

Reacting to the attack, US President Donald Trump said he held Tehran “fully responsible” for the incident, and said the protesters “will be held fully responsible”, he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Trump later warned in a separate statement that Tehran would “pay a very big price” after the attack, but when asked later in the day about the possibility of tensions spiralling into a war with Iran, Trump told reporters: “Do I want to? No. I want to have peace. I like peace. And Iran should want to have peace more than anybody. So I don’t see that happening.”

Approximately 750 #Soldiers will deploy to the region immediately & additional forces from the IRF are prepared to deploy over the next several days. This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against U.S. personnel… — Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper (@EsperDoD) January 1, 2020

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a statement that about 750 troops from a rapid response unit of the 82nd Airborne Division are prepared to deploy over the next several days to the region.

“This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against US personnel and facilities, such as we witnessed in Baghdad today,” he said.