The National Accoun­ta­bility Bureau (NAB) has been able to recover over 150 billion Rs last year by filing 206 references against corrupt individuals in different accountability courts.

In a meeting on January 1, while reviewing the anti-graft watchdog’s performance in 2019, NAB chairman, retired Justice Javed Iqbal stated that due to fact based investigations, the conviction rate of corruption cases was 70 per cent.

Notably, NAB received a total of 51591 complaints in 2019, and 46123 of them were disposed of according to the law. However, action is underway on 13299 complaints.

Chairman Javed Iqbal appreciated the overall performance of NAB in 2019 and directed the directors general to take scrutiny, inquiry, and investigation into all complains to the logical end under the law within the stipulated time.