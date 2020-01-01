Pakistan, India exchange lists of nuclear facilities and prisoners

Pakistan and India on Wednesday exchanged lists of their nuclear installations and facilities as an annual obligation to inform each other on start of new year.

The list of Pakistan’s nuclear installations was officially handed over to a representative of Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, a statement issued by the Foreign Office said. Similarly, India’s Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi handed over the list of Indian nuclear facilities to a representative of Pakistan High Commission.

The exchange of lists is an annual feature under Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India, signed on December 31, 1988. The agreement contains the provision that both countries inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities on January 1st every year, which has been done consecutively since January 1, 1992.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Wednesday shared a list of 282 Indian prisoners in the country with the High Commission of India in Islamabad.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Indian prisoners include 55 civilians and 227 fishermen. “This step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 1st January and 1st July, respectively,” said FO statement. It added that the Indian government would also share a list of Pakistani prisoners with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.