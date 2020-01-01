Abu Dhabi crown prince due today on day-long visit

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan is arriving in Islamabad on a day-long official visit Thursday (today), UAE’s Ambassador in Islamabad Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al Zaabi confirmed on Wednesday.

The crown prince, also the deputy supreme commander of UAE’s armed forces, would hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the UAE ambassador said in a statement. He said the two leaders will discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries and exchange views on matters of mutual interest and regional and global situation. He expressed confidence that the visit of the crown prince will further strengthen bonds of friendship between Pakistan and the UAE.

The UAE crown prince had last visited Pakistan on January 6, 2019, just weeks after his country offered $3 billion to support Pakistan’s battered economy. His visit, which is part of growing exchanges between Pakistan and Arab countries, will take place less than a week after Emirati Minister for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mabarak Al-Nahyan visited Pakistan and discussed possibilities of expanding the bilateral ties. Prior to that, Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud had toured Islamabad and Emirati FM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan had also visited the country.