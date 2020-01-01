SC approached to bar govt from amending rules to fix ECP issue

The Supreme Court was moved on Wednesday against the government’s possible move to bring in a presidential ordinance to amend rules of the parliamentary panel tasked with deciding nominees for the posts of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). A petition moved in the apex court states that the government wants to appoint CEC and two members from Sindh and Balochistan of its choices by way of amending rules of the panel, which now requires a two-thirds majority for the purpose. It submitted that the government is trying to replace the word ‘two-thirds majority’ with the ‘simple majority’, which it said will be a violation of articles 213 and 218 of the constitution. The federal government, the ECP secretary, and the Ministry of Law have been made as respondents in the petition. Earlier, on Dec 31, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah had given time to the federal government to build consensus with the opposition over the appointments of the two members of the ECP.