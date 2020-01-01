Another Pakistani consultant ‘picked up’ in Kabul: embassy

Afghan security officials have detained another Pakistani professional in Kabul as part of “orchestrated campaign” against Pakistani professionals in Afghanistan to stop them from working with different forms, Pakistani embassy officials in Afghan capital said on Wednesday.

They said Saeedullah was “picked up by the National Directorate of Security (NDS)” at a checkpoint in Kabul.

The Pakistani consultant has been working for an Afghan consultancy firm for the last 10 years.

The Embassy has taken up the case with the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, an embassy official said in a message shared with Pakistani media.

This is third case of abduction of Pakistani professionals during last couple of months, he said.

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui confirmed Saeedullah’s arrest.

“Yes we are aware of it and have already taken up the matter with Afghan authorities both in Islamabad and in Kabul,” she said when a query was posted in a foreign office WhatsApp group.

Afghan ambassador in Islamabad Atif Mashal said he cannot confirm the arrest but has informed the Afghan Foreign Ministry about Pakistan’s position on the issue.

Afghan ambassador says he is unaware of the arrest

“Pakistani Foreign Office shared the issue with us in the afternoon. But we are not aware of the alleged arrest. We have informed the Foreign Ministry in Kabul. They also do not have any knowledge. We will look into the matter as to what is the reality. I cannot officially confirm if it has happened,” ambassador Mashal said when he was asked about the incident.

Pakistani officials did not offer any comments about the charges against the detained about Saeeddullah.

Previously Pakistani sources in Kabul insisted that the Afghan intelligence agency routinely level the accusations of “spying” against Pakistani professionals.

Two other Pakistanis professionals Dr Waqar and engineer Farukh Hussain Shah are also detention, according to the embassy’s officials.

They said that NDS is not issuing clearance for work visas of Pakistani professionals who have either been recruited or short listed for employment by different foreign firms.

“Dr Waqar, a final year student of Nangarhar university, had gone to Kabul for final medical examination but was detained by the Afghan intelligence,” they said.

Engineer Farukkh was arrested after he installed equipment at Kandahar airport as part of his work.

Afghanistan had also expelled four Pakistani professionals after the NDS refused to approve clearance for their work visa, a Pakistan embassy official has said.