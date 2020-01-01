CM Buzdar meets PM Imran in Islamabad

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar called upon the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan at the Prime Minister’s office on Wednesday.

Sources privy to the development revealed that the two dignitaries discussed the overall situation of the province and exchanged ideas on the matter.

Sources revealed that CM Buzdar asked the prime minister for pointers and advice on tackling provincial conundrums. The prime minister has asked chief minister Punjab to speed up the pace of pending development projects in the region, sources went on to claim.