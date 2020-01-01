FFC holds tele-health medical camp in RY Khan

The Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC), as part of its initiative aimed at addressing food security and challenges to agriculture and farmers, successfully organised a two-day tele-health medical camp utilizing the real time video link/online technology for medical examination and diagnostics. The camp was conducted at Ahmedpur Lamma region of Rahim Yar Khan. In June 2019, the FFC initiated its first multifaceted Farmer Community Centre at Ahmedpur Lamma, which is extending sustainable and climate smart agriculture, economic empowerment and social welfare services to the local populace and farmers of the area through its one-window operations interface. This state of the art camp utilizing top line technology has extended quality health care services to over 500 natives of the area with services including antenatal, OPD and free of cost provision of medicine. The FFC was joined by its health partner Global Initiative for Healthcare Quality (GIHQ), Al Khidmat Foundation and COMSATS tele-health center for the activity.