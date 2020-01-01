Secretary Information Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians MNA Nafisa Shah has said that the selected government of selected Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to send Pakistani people to stone age because now people of Pakistan are unable to use petrol, gas and electricity.

Reacting to recent hike in power, gas tariff and increase in petroleum prices, Dr. Nafisa Shah said on Wednesday that by the actions of incapable prime minister and his government people are suffering enormously.

Increase in petrol and diesel prices not only transport cost will increase but also the daily-use items will get further out of reach of people, the Secretary Information PPPP said and added that the people are feeling difficulty to buy vegetables already.

Nafisa Shah said that the selected prime minister and his puppet government are proving to be tormentor for the people of Pakistan.