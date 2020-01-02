Another baby girl dies of HIV

One more HIV positive baby died on the first day of 2020 here on Wednesday which the residents have termed first gift of New Year to the affected residents. She was identified as Marriyam, daughter of Illahi Bux Bapar, resident of Bapar Muhalla, Ratodero. The number of deaths due to HIV infection related cases has risen to 43. She died in the evening and was two years old. Her father told newsmen that he constantly visited the Treatment & Care Center in Ratodero but he was asked to get the vital tests such as CD-4 and VLT from laboratories located in Larkana which he was unable to afford in this massive price hike era as he was at the very outset getting treatment from Aga Khan Hospital, Karachi, from Dr. Fatima Mir and when the treatment center was established here he was asked to get her baby registered in Ratodero. He said his baby was registered with Sindh AIDS Control Program and was getting treatment from the center here. He demanded of the relevant government authorities to ensure all required treatment and diagnostic facilities under one roof so that deaths of other people including children could be avoided in future adding if all these essential facilities are not made available under one roof at one place immediately then deaths will continue to take place in future too.