Rehman Malik invites Abubaccar Marie Tambadou to visit Pakistan

Rehman Malik, through a recent letter has invited Abubaccar Marie Tambadou to visit Pakistan.

He wrote,

I would like to place on record my highest appreciation for you on behalf my nation for taking up the pressing matter of genocide of Muslims and crime against humanity in Myanmar by filing a historic law suit before International Court of Justice (ICJ) and International Criminal Court (ICC) by raising the voice of victims of Myanmar Muslim. I, as Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Interior and on behalf of the members of Standing Committee, extend invitation to you to kindly visit Pakistan at your convenience enabling us to be benefitted from your wisdom that you displayed in helping the victims of Myanmar.

We would like to explore the possibilities to file a lawsuit in the ICJ against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Government on charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and other gross violations of human rights in Indian Held Kashmir. Indian Army troops are continuously committing unprecedented atrocities against innocent and unarmed Kashmiris in terms of mass murdering, mass blinding through pelleting, rapes, tortures, enforced disappearances, political repression and suppression of freedom of speech. I would also like to draw your kind attention that so far more than 94,000 Kashmiris have been killed, 7,000 persons have been killed in the custody of Army troops, 22,000 women have been widowed, 105,000 children have been orphaned and 10,000 women have been raped and molested by Indian military troops and paramilitary troops in Indian Held Kashmir. This has been independently confirmed by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Geneva which is a great and undeniable testimony against India.