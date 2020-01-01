12 injured in Karachi by aerial firing on New Year’s Eve

KARACHI: At least 14 people were injured due to aerial firing in different parts of Karachi due to celebratory aerial firing on New Year’s Eve, reported.

Fire crackers weren’t enough so we upgraded our game and now openly fire gunshots to celebrate happiness. However, we do not realize that it can endanger hundreds of lives.

In the name of celebration, firing gunshots has become a trend, or even worse, a habit. Every year, the number of people injured in firing incidents grows, yet people choose to remain ignorant and do not learn the lesson.

The injured included 22-year-old Hamza, who was shifted to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) from Cantt Station, an apartment guard in Joharabad area, 25-year-old Dilshad at Old Subzimandi, 40-year-old Mohsin was injured near Ferozabad and 25-year-old Deen Muhammad fell prey to a stray bullet in Ranchor Lines.