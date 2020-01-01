Federal cabinet approves amendment in Pakistan Army Act 1952

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the Federal cabinet under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan, gave approval of amendment in Army Act for extension in tenure of incumbent Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Wednesday.

An emergency meeting of the cabinet was convened today under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the amendment in the Act for the extension in service of the army chief. According to sources, it is expected that the government may table the bill in the current session of the parliament.

The Federal Cabinet approved the amendment in Tenure Extension Act of Army Chief.

Amendments to the Army Act approved in light of Supreme Court orders.

Premier held consultation with cabinet members over important political matters besides discussing new targets of 2020.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet yesterday where a nine-point agenda was discussed to review the overall political and economic situation of the country.

Meanwhile, a month later, the government submitted a review petition against the top court’s verdict and asked that it be set aside.

“The review petition was filed [in the Supreme Court] because our legal team thoroughly, comprehensively, and closely reviewed all aspects of the decision and concluded that there are several legal gaps in the verdict,” prime minister’s aide Firdous Ashiq Awan had said while talking to the media.

The Imran Khan-led government approved a three-year extension for General Qamar Javed Bajwa in August citing a worsening national security situation in the region over its rivalry with India.

The move was challenged in the Supreme Court.

In its November 28 decision, the top court gave the Imran Khan-led government six months to justify why it granted a controversial extension to the country’s army chief.

The Supreme Court cited a series of irregularities and ordered the government and the army to produce legal provisions and detailed arguments on the reasoning behind the move.