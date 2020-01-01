 Prince William introduces worth-million environmental prize in history to tackle the climate crisis

The Duke of Cambridge Prince William unveils “the most prestigious environmental prize in history” to encourage new solutions within the incumbent decade to tackle the climate crisis.

Prince William took the little blogging site via Kensington Palace Twitter account on Tuesday and uploaded a brief video voiced by the veteran broadcaster David Attenborough, which referred the prize as “Earthshot Prize” and parable it with “Moonshot” that if human made it to the moon and introduces satellite dishes and MRI scanner — then what is the big problem to tackle the climate crisis.

Who is ready to lead as we make the 2020s a decade of action to repair our planet? Introducing the @EarthshotPrize 🌍 pic.twitter.com/sYT5xBQ1Zo — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 31, 2019

“Every day, it (the world) reminds us of its beauty but it also warns us that we can no longer take life as we know it for granted,” Attenborough explains in the voiceover.

Therefore, in a nutshell, we must take tangible steps regarding the climate issues within this decade i.e. 2020- 2030, consequently, we can overcome the crisis in the future.

“The next ten years presents us with one of our greatest tests – a decade of change to repair the Earth,” the duke said in a statement.

< “People can achieve great things. The next ten years present us with one of our greatest tests – a decade of action to repair the Earth.” — The Duke of Cambridge @EarthshotPrize Find out more: https://t.co/C5EtcMeOoT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 31, 2019 /p>

The “Earthshot Prize” will be given to five winners every year over the next decade. An annual ceremony will be held in different cities across the globe between 2021 and 2030 and it will be awarded to “anyone who is making a substantial development or outstanding contribution to solving our environmental challenges.” — meanwhile, it shall provide answers to the biggest issues currently faced by the planet, including climate and energy, nature and biodiversity, oceans, air pollution and freshwater.

Yet it could be awarded to a wide range of individuals, teams, cities or collaborations, — the Reuters reported the prize is worth multi-millions, but no specific details on the size of the prizes have been given.

Nevertheless, Prince William remained the president of the World Wildlife Fund — with time to time, he showed his concerned over climate changes — in his recent visit with the Duchess to Pakistan he also urged that the UK and Pakistan government should work together to tackle the “impending global catastrophe” due to climate change. His visits to Broghil Chitral, in the north most of Pakistan also followed his anxiousness regarding the significant changes in the global temperature.

The prestigious UK based newspaper Daily Mail describes the recent move of the duke in it its article as,

“the establishment of the annual Earthshot Prize represents his first serious independent move since he and his brother split their households and charities last year. While his latest initiative undoubtedly owes much to what he has learned from his father, William has embraced the more optimistic outlook of Prince Philip, who pioneered royal concern over the planet’s long-term future more than half a century ago.”

On the other hand, Colin Butfield, executive director of the World Wide Fund for Nature, welcomed the initiative, saying as,

“In just ten years we can go from fear to hope, from disaster to discovery and from inertia to inspiration. The Earthshot Prize challenges us all to make this the decade that we build a future to be proud of.”