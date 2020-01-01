Fireworks, smoke and tear gas start new decade

New York dropped its traditional crystal-encrusted ball to ring in 2020 in a packed Times Square, after crisis-marred celebrations in other countries ended a year of worldwide upheaval that saw strike-hit Paris welcome the new decade with fireworks, and London’s Big Ben ring out after a long restoration. Billions around the world cheered in 2020 after a tumultuous year dominated by demonstrations calling for political revolt and action on climate change.

“I’m not particularly optimistic about the future,” 29-year-old Natalie Reinhart told AFP ahead of New York’s midnight celebration.

“I don’t think anybody thinks the world is in a good place, and I think that’s one of the defining things of the decade,” the New Yorker said.

“There’s a sort of overt pessimism. Even our pop songs are sad.” Performers in Times Square pulled through nonetheless, as artists including feminist rocker Alanis Morissette took the stage ahead of a highly anticipated performance by K-pop sensation BTS.

New Yorker Gabriel Rodriguez, 53, voiced gloom over society’s future but told AFP his way of coping: “I live day by day.”

Chile saw thousands of demonstrators gather at Santiago’s Plaza Italia — the epicenter of protests against President Sebastian Pinera’s right-wing government since October — to celebrate a “New Year with Dignity.”

One of the world’s biggest New Year festivals took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with an estimated three million revelers. Most of them wore white as they listened to concerts and watched a traditional fireworks show at Copacabana Beach.

In the French capital, tens of thousands gathered on the Champs-Elysees, despite a grueling transport strike that has spelled weeks of misery for commuters.

They came on foot, by bike, taxi — and a few by Metro — to ring in the new decade as a dazzling light show lit up the Arc de Triomphe.