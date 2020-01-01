Zong brings roaming bundle for Thailand

By offering the widest 4G roaming services in Pakistan, the country’s leading telecommunication, Zong 4G, has come up with another advantageous offer for those who plan to visit Thailand. Striving for making communication more convenient, Zong 4G’s Hybrid bundle for its postpaid customers traveling to Thailand ensures that they enjoy their holidays and communicate without worrying about the expenses.

The hybrid bundle comes with 30 minutes, 30 SMS, 1 GB Data for Rs 3000+tax. The value customers can remain confidently connected to their existing Zong 4G number when they travel and be assured the best of voice and data services. Commenting on the introduction of the Thailand roaming bundle, Zong 4G’s spokesperson said, “Our customers are the first and foremost priority for us.

Our resolve to offer unprecedented experience is the force behind our commitment to enhancing the customer experience both nationally and internationally.”