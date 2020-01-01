Oil prices steady, on track for biggest yearly rise since 2016

Oil prices held steady on the final day of the year on Tuesday, heading for their biggest annual rise since 2016, supported by a thaw in the prolonged US-China trade dispute and supply cuts.

Brent crude futures for March delivery, the new front month contract, were at $66.66 a barrel, down 1 cent, by 0258 GMT. Brent for February delivery closed on Monday at $68.44 . US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for February was down 3 cents at $61.65.

Brent has gained about 24% in 2019 and WTI has risen roughly 36%. Both benchmarks are set for their biggest yearly gain in three years, backed by a breakthrough in US-China trade talks and output cuts pledged by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies.

The White House’s trade adviser said on Monday that the US-China Phase 1 trade deal would likely be signed in the next week.

“Oil prices have followed the general de-risking drift into year-end despite a rise in Middle East tensions and last week’s bullish-for-oil-price inventory draws as the broader markets appear to be losing some of that holiday cheer,” said Stephen Innes, chief Asia market strategist at AxiTrader.

Tensions remain high in the Middle East after US air strikes on Sunday against the Katib Hezbollah militia group in Iraq and Syria. Operations resumed at Iraq’s Nassiriya oilfield resumed on Monday after protesters briefly halted production.