Bonanza celebrates launch of new store

Bonanza Satrangi, the leading fast-fashion brand, has launched their new store in the heart of the shopping arena of the city, at Dolmen Mall Clifton.

Shoppers were incentivized with a flat 40% discount on all products to celebrate the store opening which will run throughout the opening weekend: from 27th till the 29th December. The launch event was attended by Mehwish Hayat who was spotted wearing a design from the brand’s new collection. Situated in the shopping centers’ upper level, the new store offers Satrangi’s latest collections in trendy new designs and colors, empowering the fashion-forward female to stand out from the crowd.

Speaking at the launch event, the CEO of Bonanza Satrangi, Hanif Bilwani said, “We at Bonanza Satrangi are highly excited to bring you a new store at Dolmen Mall, Clifton which is one of the prestigious malls in the country. We aim to become a one stop destination with a product range that is an essential part of your lifestyle.”