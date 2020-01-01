Haleeb Foods clarifies using ‘Brand of the Year” logo

Haleeb Foods is a law-abiding enterprise, ensuring strict compliance to all applicable rules and regulations. Recently, an opportunist organization named – The Brand Foundation – has falsely alleged Haleeb Foods for violating the licensing rights of using the ‘Brand of the Year’ logo. Since it is an unprecedented and fraudulent accusation, Haleeb Foods intends to respond strongly against this unlawful challenge by taking legal actions against the “The Brand Foundation”.

Haleeb Foods hereby reiterates that Haleeb Foods has not used any of the logo from brand foundation. The “Brand of the Year” logo is a registered trademark of World Branding Forum CIC. As a winner and participant of the “World Branding Awards”, Haleeb Foods has been granted the rights and license to use these trademark and logos. Thus, the logos; “World Branding Awards” and “Brand of the Year”, are being used on Haleeb Foods’ materials in Pakistan, strictly in accordance with the relevant laws and guidelines.