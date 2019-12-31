Earthquake: landslides block Karakoram Highway, disrupt Optic Fiber link

The earthquake triggered landslides in the region at various points which blocked strategic Karakoram Highway and other roads. Aftershocks of the Monday night’s 5.6 magnitude earthquake continued in Gilgit and adjoining areas on Tuesday. According to details, the highway remained blocked near Murtazaabad, Nilt Nagar and Sost after landslides hit it. Gilgit-Skardu road was also blocked near Kachura, Astak and Shingus-Bulachi after heavy landslides, due to earthquake, the police department of the region said. The tremors also jolted Mingora, Swat and other areas. The people passed their night in extreme cold weather in open spaces out of fear of the aftershocks. Police department officials said that the road leading to Astore near Douyoun, Skardu road, Ghizer-Chitral road were remained blocked after the earthquake. According to reports the Optic Fiber Cable has also been affected in the earthquake resulting in suspension of the Internet services in Astore, Deosai, Jaglot and other parts of Baltistan disrupting the communication link of the region with other parts of the country.