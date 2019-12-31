New decade — challenges and wishes

A decade is gone, and another sets in. It is time to reflect on the previous decade and set resolutions for the new one.

Pakistan went through phases of political uncertainties, terrorism, natural calamities, economic recession, judicial activism, religious intolerance and diplomatic isolation. Thankfully, it overcame most of the troubles. The country was able to see two governments complete terms, hold elections, and witness political movements, allegations of election fraud, alliances, solo flights, etc. In 2010, the country was being hit by terrorists. The steady fight against terrorism has eliminated militant outfits. The war is, however, not over yet. Pakistan braved natural calamities – super flood in 2010, devastating rain in 2011, 2016 and 2019, and earthquakes 2013 in Balochistan and Mirpur (Azad Kashmir) in 2019 – and passed the phases of rescue, relief and rehabilitation with much professionalism. The Dengue epidemic tested the nerves of provincial governments. Punjab wrote a success story, setting an example for the whole world to fight the menace. Pakistan endured economic recession with hard and soft decisions, and through devolved governance under the 18th Amendment.

The judiciary started the decade by almost paralysing the PPP government. With the retirement of Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry, the courts went back to their usual working, restraining from independent actions until the arrival of Justice Saqib Nisar. Under him, another prime minister was disqualified, while the courtrooms indulged in dam fund collections. The top judge started inspecting offices just like a deputy commissioner or a police officer. With his retirement, the courts went into a professional mode, cleared backlog, set up e-courts and model courts. May the pleasant change continue in the days to come!

Religious intolerance continued targeting the most vulnerable segments of society and their supporters Salmaan Taseer Shaheed, Shahbaz Bhatti Shaheed and several others were martyred for speaking against religious discrimination. They are our heroes and role models. They stood vindicated when courts declared Asia Masih innocent and released her. Junaid Hafeez finds many open and reluctant supporters.

Diplomatically, Pakistan experienced isolation in the region when SAARC members refused to come to Islamabad under the pressure of India. Similarly, on the Kashmir issue, the country found little or no support, except for Turkey, Iran and Malaysia. Pakistan-US relations ebbed with the departure of president Obama. Now, under President Trump, the two countries are inching towards normal relations.

We wish Pakistan becomes peaceful, prosperous, progressive and Jinnah’s country in the new decade, the Kashmir issue resolved and Pakistan a polio-free country . *