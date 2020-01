The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday announced to increase power tariff for Karachi by Rs4.70 per unit.

NEPRA issued a tariff adjustment decision for K-Electric which allows them to collect Rs106 billion from electricity consumers.

Electricity rate has been increased to Rs4.70 per unit while an approval has been given to increase tariff from Rs12.81 to Rs17.69 per unit. NEPRA has issued a decision for the period from July 2016 to March 2019.