The Balochistan High Court‘s election tribunal on Tuesday ordered re-election in the constituencies of Balochistan Awami Party’s Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran and Akbar Askani. A bench headed by Justice Nazir Ahmed Lango conducted the hearing and directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to suspend the victory notifications of both candidates. It is pertinent here to mention that the petitions against Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran and Akbar Askani were filed by Abdul Kareem Khetran of National Party and Asghar Rind respectively. Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran had succeeded from PB-8 Barkhan and Akbar Askani from PB-48 Kech IV in 2018 elections and allegations of rigging were levelled against both candidates.