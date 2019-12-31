Rooney gets starting nod from Derby boss

LONDON: England’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney will make his debut for second-tier Derby against Barnsley on Thursday, the club’s manager Phillip Cocu confirmed Tuesday. Rooney, 34, joined Derby as a player-coach from MLS side DC United but has been ineligible to play for his new side until January. “If a player with the qualities, career and the experience of Rooney (is available) you have to be very happy and glad he is here,” said Cocu after Monday’s 2-1 home win over Charlton in the Championship. “He’s fit, he can start but he will need a few games. Expectation will be high when he starts playing but we have to give him a few games to build up his minutes and get in the team. “So maybe not perfect from the start but it’s important he will get in the team as soon as possible so we get a certain shape in our team.” Rooney’s debut can’t come soon enough for Derby. Their win on Monday moved them into 17th place in English football’s second-tier. However, they are still nine points shy of the play-off spots and 21 behind the two automatic promotion places. On Monday, teenage midfielder Jason Knight scored his first goals in professional football to give Derby the three points, ending a run of seven games without a win.