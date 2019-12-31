Lahore gripped with cold weather as temperature drops to 2°C

LAHORE: Punjab is in the grip of severe cold, while dense fog has engulfed almost everything, especially the motorway.

Routine life in various cities, including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Ferozwala, Kasur, Okara, Pak Pattan, Chistiyan, and Sahiwal has been badly affected since Wednesday night and people are facing severe problems due to reduced visibility.

The Lahore to Islamabad M2 Motorway has been closed till Hafizabad.

On the other hand, fog claimed seven lives including a woman in different cities of Punjab Saturday night. Three incidents took place in Faisalabad. A bus collided with a rickshaw due to severe fog resulting into death of Shahida Perveen, wife of Mohammad Sharif, in Khalid Abad on Station Road. Second incident took place in Samandari Ghojra where a speedy truck hit a motorcycle leaving 28-year-old Hassain dead. The third incident occurred near Milat Road where a car crushed 20-year-old motorcycle rider named Mahtab. Besides, 4 people died in a car-motorcycle collision in Hafiz Abad while one person got severe injuries.

Dense fog affected flight operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport besides disturbing schedule of Pakistan Railways. Almost all trains reached their respective destinations hours beyond the scheduled time.