FIA debriefs Pervaiz Rashid regarding scandalous video of Judge

The PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid on December 30 appeared before investigators of a agency for his debriefing regarding a press conference in which PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had publicized a spy cam video of an accountability court judge, Arshad Malik.

The FIA team had arrived in Lahore from Islamabad on Friday in a bid to record statements of different PML-N leaders, allegedly linked with the judge video scandal. Meanwhile, PML-N leader Azma Bukhari, who was also summoned in said probe, excused herself from appearing before the FIA team through her counsel. Azma’s counsel submitted a written application before the FIA team stating that his client could not attend the hearing as she is abroad.

About the security measure for his appearance before the FIA, the senator showed his surprise, saying “if so many security personnel had been deployed to conquer Kashmir”. About the PTI government policies, Pervaiz said the main task of the government seemed putting political opponents in jails. “The person who used to say he would not give an NRO, has now given an NRO to his friends,” Pervaiz alleged. Earlier, the FIA had recorded a statement of PML-N deputy secretary general Attaullah Tarar.

Earlier in a press conference, Maryam Nawaz had unveiled a video purportedly showing judge Arshad Malik confessing to a PML-N worker Nasir Butt that he was “pressurized” into convicting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia case in Dec 2018.

