Man ‘burns self to death’ in Lahore by torching car

A man allegedly committed suicide by burning himself to death inside his car in Manawan on Sunday.

Police claimed that Naeem, 45, of Shahdara was being treated for depression for 15 years. He had parked his car on a roadside and set it on fire while sitting inside. A passerby succeeded in pulling him out of the vehicle, but he jumped into it again, they added.

Rescue teams reached the spot and extinguished the fire and recovered the body. Police later collected forensic evidence from the crime scene and recorded statements of the witnesses.

The Manawan station house officer maintained that the man was suffering from a mental illness and committed suicide by burning himself to death.

In another event, fire was erupted in a warehouse near Jamia Masjid Khizra Shah Din Scheme near Landa Bazaar Ichhra. The people nearby tried to control the blaze and also called rescue teams. The teams reached the spot and managed to extinguish the fire.