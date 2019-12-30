PM launches Sehat Insaf Cards for transgender people

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched the Sehat Insaf Card facility for the transgender community, first in the country’s history, to provide succour to, what he said, the most vulnerable segments of society.

Addressing as the chief guest at the launching ceremony of Sehat Insaf Card under the Sehat Sahulat programme for the transgender community, the prime minister regretted that the previous governments never took responsibility for the most vulnerable sections of society, including the transgender people.

The present government, he said, had taken the responsibility of transgender community and would give them ‘a sense of ownership’. Pakistan was created on a great idea based upon sense of justice, humanity and humane feelings for the downtrodden, he added.

Criticising the past regimes, he said they even did not accept the existence of transgender community. The incumbent government would, however, provide them full protection in society by removing negative perceptions about them.

The government was determined to provide health cards and insurance to all the weaker segments of society, he added.

The initiative will cater to the individuals of transgender community registered with the National Database and Registration Authority form the Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and all other provinces.

About the economic turnaround, Imran Khan highlighted that the government faced the most difficult economic challenges last year, but the year 2020 would dawn with progress and prosperity for the countrymen.

The government took steps for the economic stability during 2019 and now would focus on jobs creation for the youth along with giving boost to the industry, he said, and mentioned the recently introduced NAB amendment ordinance as a step in the right direction.

The prime minister also referred to the government’s flagship social security Ehsaas programme for the alleviation of the economic ordeals of the poor families.

He said through the Utility Stores, subsidised foodstuff would be provided to the public, besides issuance of the ration cards was on the anvil to enable the deserving people to get food items. Moreover, the network of langar (charity food) would be spread so that no needy person could be left hungry, he said, adding that loan facility was also being extended to the youth.

“In the year 2020, we will now move forward on the path of progress and prosperity,” he added.

The prime minister further observed that with the Sehat Insaf Card, the poor families would have confidence to get treatment facilities in different health facilities of the country.

He recalled how the poor families could not manage treatment of their ailing members due to their meagre financial resources.

Imran Khan also appreciated Dr Zafar Mirza for floating the idea for extending such facility to the transgender community, saying they had been facing myriad social problems.

Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said a total of 6.8 million families had been provided with the Sehat cards and they were making strenuous effort to target all the 15 million deserving ones by the end of next year.

The Sehat Sahulat programme was launched in 84 districts where a total of 300 private sector hospitals had been providing health services to the deserving people, he added.

He said about 50 per cent of the country’s total population had been living below the poverty line, who would be benefited with the ‘potable insurance’ facility.

Dr Mirza said they had discussed the idea in the cabinet which had approved it. He said the government’s social security programmes would have far reaching effects upon the vulnerable communities.

Under a decision of the prime minister, they had given Sehat Insaf cards to all families in Tharparkar and tribal districts, and now they were working on provision of cards in the Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the country could not make progress when its resources were plundered and the corrupt criminals kept on stuffing their personal coffers, and declared that the ongoing battle against corruption and corrupt elements would help secure future of Pakistan and its upcoming generations.

The elements who nurtured fears that their corruption would be exposed, and that they would be nabbed, had been crying hoarse, he said while addressing an 87-member delegation from Balochistan province, participating in the national security workshop.

The participants belonged to different spheres of life, PM Office’s media wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said a country could not progress when criminals held the high offices. Few elements were asking the government to focus on other issues and neglect those criminals who had never been sincere with the country, he added.

He said a leader did not instil fear in the nation to secure their votes but a real leader always gives hope.

Referring to the recent incidents in India, he said leaders never divide the nation or society by misguiding it or through creation of an atmosphere of fear.

About government’s reforms, the prime minister said they faced fiscal and trade deficit challenges but due to the government’s efforts on the economic front, stability was achieved as manifested in the economic indicators of the country.

About China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the prime minister said it would benefit the whole country specially Balochistan province and would usher in an era of progress and prosperity in the province.