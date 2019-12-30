Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator and former premier Nawaz Sharif‘s close aide Pervaiz Rashid on Monday recorded his statement before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) that has been investigating the purported videotape(s) in which accountability judge Arshad Malik had allegedly confessed to have convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Mills reference for seven-year imprisonment under pressure.

Citing strict security measures ahead of his appearance at the FIA’s Lahore branch, the senator expressed surprise and asked “why so much security has been set up for him”.

He talked to the media after recording his statement, and lashed out at the ruling PTI for “putting political opponents in jails”.

“The FIA is being used as a tool… before me, other partners were summoned,” he said, adding that the FIA was being forced to do things which didn’t fall in its jurisdiction.

“That person who had used to say that he wouldn’t give an NRO, is now giving an NRO to his friends,” he responded, while referring to an amendment made to the NAB Ordinance.

The senator, about the quiz, remarked that he was asked questions in a disorderly fashion. “I was asked about the persons present during the press conference. [You have] called me here to ask this? Everyone knows who was present at the press conference,” he said.

Rashid’s appearance before the FIA followed PML-N Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar’s quiz before the same investigation team on December 27. Tarar affirmed that any evidence that could be helpful in proving the innocence of Nawaz Sharif should be brought forth.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari excused herself from appearing before the FIA team in the judge video scandal case.

Uzma Bukhari in her plea, submitted in the FIA office through her lawyer, stated that she was unable to appear before it on Monday, as she was currently abroad.

“I will appear before the FIA team after landing back in the country,” she stated in her plea.

The PML-N leader also dispatched a copy of her passport to the FIA team through courier service.