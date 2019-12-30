Taliban chief to make final decision on brief ceasefire with foreign forces

Taliban leaders are involved in extensive consultations to give a formal response to US calls for a temporary ceasefire before signing of the peace agreement which is anxiously awaited in the war-shattered Afghanistan, a senior Taliban official says.

Meanwhile Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group has not taken any decision about the ceasefire and that consultations about the US demands for “reduction in the volume of violence and attacks.”

“No final decision has been taken by the leadership of the Islamic Emirate. There are no differences in Taliban ranks on the issue,” Mujahid said in a statement, asking the people not to pay attention to the “enemy’s propaganda.”

He claimed that certain intelligence agencies are trying to sabotage the on-going peace process through baseless reports.

Taliban sources earlier confirmed to Daily Times that US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad had called for a brief ceasefire as a trust building move after both sides resumed negotiations in Qatar earlier this months after a three-month deadlock.

Khalilzad put a pause on the talks after Taliban launched a deadly attack on Bagram airfield north of Kabul on Dec. 11 that had killed at least two people and injured nearly 70 others.

On his part Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheeen stated earlier that the Taliban representatives had suggested a break in the talks for consultations with the leaders.

A Taliban official said majority members of the powerful “Rehbari Shura” (leadership council) favoured a brief ceasefire to bring the peace process on track.

The decision has been sent to the chief Sheikh Haibatullah Akhund for final approval, the Taliban leader told Daily Times.

“The recommendation has been forwarded to the Amir ul Momineen (commander of the faithful). The response of the ‘shura’ members was positive,” he said.

The current Taliban discussions are considered very important as it could pave the way for signing of the peace agreement that will end the American longest war. Both sides had finalized draft of the agreement in August at the conclusion of ninth round of talks, according to Shaheen, who also says there is no need for further talks on the draft agreement.

A four-member Taliban political team from Qatar political office joined consultations with the senior leadership on the ceasefire proposals by US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, a Taliban leader privy to the on-going discussions said.

American negotiators are pushing for the ceasefire as another confidence building measure after the much-publicized prisoner swap deal in November. The US also wants to establish if the Taliban military commanders accept the political leadership’s decisions.

The Taliban political office formed a delegation to hold consultations with the leadership council and get their approval. The delegation includes Maulvi Shahbuddin Dilawar, Mullah Mohammad Fazl, Maulvi Sayed Rasoul and Abdul Salam Hanafi.

The US side awaits the Taliban’s decision and the pause continues, according to a US source.

“No change in status,” the US source, who is aware of the political negotiations in Qatar, told Daily Times.

Afghan government had also made talks with the Taliban conditional with a month-long ceasefire. However, a Taliban official says ceasefire with the Kabul administration has never been in the “framework” of negotiations between the US and the Taliban.

Government spokesman Waheed Omer says Taliban’s ceasefire is a precondition.

“On Ceasefire: We have a clearly communicated stance. It is a precondition for us. It’s upon Taliban to make up their mind. We cannot comment on speculations and rumours. As soon as Taliban make up their mind and communicate their official stance; we will be able to comment,” Omer, Director General, Office of Public and Strategic Affairs, Government of Afghanistan, said in a series of tweets.

“As soon as Taliban and the US conclude their talks and TB (Taliban) make up their mind on the ceasefire; we will be ready to send a delegation to represent the Afghan state (in the intra-Afghan dialogue,” he said.

He said Kabul is waiting for Taliban to conclude their talks with the US, announce a ceasefire and be ready to talk to a delegation that will represent the Afghan State.

Taliban say formal intra-Afghan dialogue will start within two weeks after the agreement with the US is signed and Kabul will be a party to the dialogue along with other political parties, civil society members and women activists.