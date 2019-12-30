Firdous asks PML-N spokespersons to criticise ‘Avenfield shelter homes’

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokespersons to criticize “London shelter homes” instead of targeting shelter homes set up by PTI government for the poor, which showed their animosity towards poor segments of the society.

In a tweet, she said that in biting cold, provision of shelter to homeless people was manifestation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s feelings for them .The SAPM said that in “Naya Pakistan” the state has taken responsibility to provide shelter and meals to the poor people. Firdous said that welfare of humanity was motto of the life of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he has been taking steps for the betterment of the weaker segments of the society.

She said that the leadership of PML-N was enjoying luxuries at Avenfield apartments at the cost of the poor. Imran Khan has been struggling for the better future of the nation’s next generations while Sharif family only thinks about itself and its children’s wellbeing, she added. Separately, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that present unrest in India has once again validated the authenticity of the Two-Nation Theory, presented by the Quaid-i-Azam before partition of the sub-continent.

Talking to media after inaugurating a photographic exhibition on the life of the Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah here she said that time has stamped on the truth of the vision of the Quaid-i-Azam. She said that the Quaid realized the threat of hard-line Hindu mindset and RSS mentality prevailing in India and today’s situation has proved that his vision was correct.

Dr Firdous said that India was making mockery of the human rights by usurping fundamental rights of the hapless Kashmiri people, and now this wave has also gripped entire India.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to transform Pakistan into a modern Islamic welfare state as envisioned by the Quaid-i-Azam by introduction of reforms in all sectors. She said that these pictures of the Qauid-i-Azam showed his vision, commitment, dedication and devotion. She said it was the responsibility of present generation to protect and share the ideology of the Quaid and archives related to Pakistan movement to next generation. Appreciating the organizers of the exhibition, she said that Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was playing its role for preservation and promotion of the archives related the history of Pakistan. She said it was ironic that the person who as Information Minister failed to protect national interest and promote national narrative was now talking about protection of national interests. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was playing the role of a bridge among the national institutions and working above political considerations. She said that Pakistan was not created for 5 per cent elite, but for all its citizens, to have equal rights and opportunities and Imran Khan was striving to achieve that target.