Kate Ferdinand reveals concern over trolls who target her relationship with husband Rio’s children

Kate Ferdinand has revealed she struggles to ignore cruel trolling when the online abuse concerns her three stepchildren.

The 28-year-old, who wed Rio Ferdinand earlier this year, is stepmother to his three children Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11 and eight-year-old daughter Tia. Their mother is Rebecca Ellison, the 41-year-old’s first wife who sadly passed away aged just 34 in 2015 from breast cancer.

While she has said she can ignore the comments directed at her, Ferdinand’s “bothered” when her family are mentioned.

She told The Sun on Sunday’s Fabulous magazine: ”I do read the ones under my photos and trolls don’t tend to bother me unless it is about my family. I still need to do some work on that one. The kids are a soft spot for me.

“There can be not very nice things written about my relationship with the children. Things like: ‘You don’t love those kids, you’re just after the money,’ and the children see that.”

Ferdinand divulged that she has urged her eldest stepchild Lorenz, who uses the photo-sharing app, not to respond to the messages.

“It’s something we’ve had to teach the children, that not everything they read is true,” she continued. “The older two definitely get it now but Tia is still so young.”

While both Ferdinand and her husband are active on social media, they both refrain from posting photos of the children that could identify them.

The former TOWIE star and the ex-footballer wed on 27 September at a ceremony held in Turkey, with her step children playing key roles in the proceedings. Rio’s sons Lorenz and Tate walked Ferdinand up the aisle, while Tia acted as maid of honour on the big day.