Zac Efron ‘bounced back’ after hospital emergency, now home in US with family

Actor Zac Efron has taken to social media to let fans know that he’s fine and back in the US “with friends and family”. This update comes after reports surfaced over the weekend that he had been hospitalised in Australia after falling sick in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

The news of his illness and subsequent hospitalisation was first reported by Australia’s Sunday Telegraph on Dec 29, which said that the 32-year-old was believed to have contracted “typhoid or a similar bacterial infection” while filming an adventure show called Killing Zac Efron in PNG. He was then sent to a private hospital in Australia.

The Greatest Showman star posted a message on his Instagram page on Sunday evening in the US that read: “Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back and finished an amazing 3 weeks in PNG.”

He added, “I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020.”

The Telegraph report quoted a doctor who said that the Medical Rescue Group had picked up a US citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane “for medical attention” and that the patient was in “stable condition.” The report added that the patient was allowed to return to the US on Christmas Eve after undergoing multiple days of treatment.

The series for soon-to-be-launched mobile video platform Quibi has the actor spending 21 days off the grid “with nothing but basic gear and a will to survive.”

In a statement in November when Killing Zac Efron was announced, Efron said, “I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level. I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits!”