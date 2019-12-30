Paul Hollywood confirms new romance after months of rumours

Paul Hollywood’s representative has confirmed that the star is in a new relationship. The Great British Bake Off judge hasn’t had the best year when it comes to romance, thanks to the finalisation of his divorce from estranged wife Alex, and split from girlfriend from Summer Monteys-Fullam.

But after months of rumours, it’s now been confirmed that the 53-year-old is dating pub landlady Melissa Spalding.

The couple reportedly spent Christmas Day together at a pub in Kent and Hollywood’s representative subsequently told MailOnline: “They are very happily together.”

Last month, Hollywood and Spalding were spotted on holiday together in Paphos, Cyprus, which is also where Hollywood married his ex, Alex.

Having met a year before, Hollywood began dating Monteys-Fullam in March 2018. The pair remained together until this summer when the horse-riding enthusiast reportedly dumped her boyfriend amid a row over a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).