Nicole Kidman Shares Stunning, Rare Photo of Herself and Daughter Faith

Nicole Kidman is celebrating her daughter, Faith’s, 9th birthday — but treating her fans and followers to quite the gift. The Big Little Lies star shared a rare photo of herself with her youngest child on Instagram on Saturday. In the stunning black-and-white pic, Kidman holds a then-baby Faith in her arms, as they stare straight into the camera. The second snap in Kidman’s slideshow was a pic of Faith’s birthday cake. “Our baby girl is now 9!” the actress captioned her post. “We love you so much precious precious girl. Happy birthday Faith! xx Fans and famous friends took to the comments to gush over the beautiful photo. “Gorgeous ??????,” Naomi Campbell commented. Gwyneth Paltrow added, “What a photo.” In addition to Faith, Kidman also shares 11-year-old daughter Sunday with her husband, Keith Urban.