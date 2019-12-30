1,700 needy people shifted to 92 shelter homes in 36 districts

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, as many as 1,700 hapless people were shifted to 92 shelter homes established in 36 districts of the province during the last one day and were also given dinner and breakfast.

According to details, 180 persons were provided shelter in 2 shelter homes in Bahawalpur, 49 others in 5 shelter homes in Bahawalnagar, 12 in shelter home of Rahim Yar Khan and 43 others were shifted to shelter home in DG Khan. Meanwhile, 448 were provided shelter in 5 shelter homes in Faisalabad, 26 in 3 shelter homes of Chiniot, 30 in 4 shelter homes of Jhang, 59 in 4 shelter homes of Toba Tek Singh and 17 others were provided shelter in 2 shelter homes of Gujranwala. Along with it, 45 were provided shelter in 4 shelter homes of Sialkot, 78 in 4 shelter homes of Lahore and 29 in 3 shelter homes of Kasur. 35 people were given shelter in Sheikhupura, 70 in Multan, 50 in Khanewal, 60 in Lodhran, 100 in Vehari, 90 in Attock, 23 in Okara, 30 in Pakpattan, 57 in Sargodha, 14 in Bhakar, 22 in Khushab, 7 in Mianwali, 2 in Layyah, 7 in Muzaffargarh, 8 in Rajanpur, 15 in Nankana Sahib, 14 in Gujrat, 3 in Hafizabad, 14 in Mandi Bahauddin, 15 in Narowal, 17 in Chakwal, 16 in Jhelum, 11 in Sahiwal and 4 people were provided shelter in Rawalpindi district.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar said that shelter homes are providing necessary refuge to the people forced to sleep in the open because of the paucity of resources. It is the responsibility of the government to save them from harsh weather conditions and provide the necessary shelter to sleep. More shelter homes will also be constructed in Punjab for the benefit of people forced to sleep on the roads, concluded the chief minister.

Meanwhile, a farmers’ delegation led by Provincial Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed various matters of mutual interest.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said that the livestock sector has vast potential adding that its growth would help strengthen the national economy. The livestock farmers will be taught about the latest techniques of research and innovation to help them to get maximum benefits. He maintained that there is a need to promote research and development for getting maximum production of meat and milk. The government would promote the livestock sector on modern lines to help the rural population to alleviate poverty. It is sanguine that the livestock sector is an engine of growth for the development of the national economy, he added.

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar extended felicitations to the newly elected President Lahore Press Club (LPC) Muhammad Arshad Ansari and other office-bearers.

In a message, the chief minister congratulated the newly elected Senior Vice President Rai Hasnain Tahir, Vice President Qaddafi Butt, Secretary Babar Dogar, Joint Secretary Hafiz Faiz Ahmed, Treasurer Zahid Sherwani and governing body members. He hoped that new LPC body will come up to the expectations of the journalists and play their role for the welfare of the media men.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar also expressed sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of Executive Director Alhamra Athar Ali Khan. In a condolence message, he prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a news item aired on geo news about not opening of the newly constructed shelter home in Faisalabad and directed the Commissioner Faisalabad division to immediately commence it. On the direction of Chief Minister, the shelter home has been opened and around 150 people are residing there. Different administrative officers have visited the shelter home and dinner was also served to the inmates. Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar directed that completed shelter homes should be immediately opened as it is a big facility for the people sleeping on the roads in this harsh weather.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar also inaugurated Punjab Folk Mela, 2020 at open-air theatre, Jinnah Garden today. Different artists sang folk songs which were appreciated by the Chief Minister. The chief minister also appreciated information and culture department for holding the folk mela and announced the Punjab government will hold such functions in future as well to encourage the local artists. Such carnivals not only provide recreational opportunities but also promote artistic talents, he said. The folk mela will continue for seven days and admission is free. Provincial Ministers Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Samiullah Chaudhary, Nadeem Bara MPA, DG Walled City of Lahore Authority, Secretary Information and a large number of people were present on this occasion.