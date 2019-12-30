Bilawal asks MQM-P ministries to join PPP in Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto on Monday urged the MQM-P to quit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) coalition government and join the Sindh government, “for Karachi’s sake”.

“Topple it, topple it, topple Imran’s government,” he said at a ceremony in Karachi, where he inaugurated four development projects on Monday.

“We will give you equal number of ministries in Sindh. The only condition is that you send Imran home,” the PPP chairman said.

A senior PTI leader has already revealed that the government was taking advantage of the prevailing situation and focusing on the province of Sindh. Political analysts believe that the federal government wanted to take advantage of the absence of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, who are in Adiala Jail.

The PPP obtained an unprecedented majority in the provincial assembly in the recent past. However, analysts say that anything is possible after the failure of the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

“MQM-P has never indulged in politics of ministries and our support for PTI is also based on Karachi issues,” Akhtar said.

“However, we can sit together for the resolution of Karachi problems.”