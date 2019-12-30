PM to chair media strategy meeting today in Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to chair a meeting to discuss the media strategy at 4 pm in the federal capital today.

It will be attended by spokespersons of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government.

The Prime Minister will provide a media guide on political and judicial matters to the participants. The meeting will also hold consultation on government’s narrative in the present political scenario.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2019 will also be considered in the meeting. The decision about the core committee meeting held last week would also be considered.

Earlier, the prime minister directed the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure that no person was left out without shelter in the prevailing extremely cold weather conditions.