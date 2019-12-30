Rangers foil bid to smuggle narcotic worth 20.73 million

Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Monday foiled a narcotic smuggling bid by arresting a smuggler, who was trying to smuggle drugs Karachi from Quetta.

According to Rangers’ spokesman, a team of Pakistan Rangers Sindh was checking the vehicles at Karachi’s Hub Check post, during checking of a truck, the rangers recovered narcotics worth 20.73 million and arrested a man.

They recovered including, 17-kilogram heroin, five kilograms of hashish, 263 kilograms of betel nuts and cash from the possession of the smuggler.

Moreover, the ranger officials said most of the contraband had hidden in the hidden cavities of the truck. The value of seized contraband has been estimated at worth 20.73 million. The ranger official handed over the narcotics to customs authorities for further investigation.

It was revealed that heroin smuggling towards the Quetta side through the hedge is also having similar underhand linkages. The director-general of Pakistan Rangers Sindh appreciated the swift and effective action by paramilitary soldiers and assert the personnel to carry on their efforts to wipe out this evil practices.