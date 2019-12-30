Bilawal to inaugurate underpass on Shaheed Millat road

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday will inaugurate newly constructed underpass on Shaheed Millat Road in Karachi.

In a Twitter message Chief Minister, Sindh’s special assistant to the Information Murtaza Wahab said, “New underpass built on Shaheed Millat Road at the signal of Hyder Ali Road is ready & will b inaugurated by Chairman Bilawal on 30.12.19.

Earlier on December 23, advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Barrister Murtaza Wahab had opened the celebrations at the Inner Courtyard of the University’s historical building.

Addressing the students, faculties and guests, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said Quaid-e-Azam had always been his ideal and an irreplaceable role model.

He said during his school days he had frequently read about the SMIU where the Quaid had received his initial education, and it was a great honor for him to address its students and faculties in the heart of that stunning historical building.

Notably, Bilawal will be inaugurating Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass, Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan Flyover, Tipu Sultan Road, Submarine Underpass, Sunset Boulevard Flyover, Korangi 12000 Road and Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi Road (Stadium Road).