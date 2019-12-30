New fuel, emission standards for shipping from January

On Jan 1, 2020, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) is set to impose new emission regulations designed to curb pollution produced by the world’s ships.

The new IMO rule is poised to ban shipping vessels using fuel with a sulphur content higher than 0.5 per cent. At present, the upper limit on sulphur oxides is 3.5pc, unless the ships are equipped with exhaust-cleaning systems known as scrubbers, down from 3.5pc.

The change is drastic. This meant ships would require a fuel product to meet the more stringent rules. It also means; ships found in violation of the new law risk being impounded as ports are expected to police visiting vessels.

When the rule was announced, most in the industry felt, it could be disruptive to the global economy, and specially to the shipping industry. After all, maritime transport is critical to the global economy. As per the United Nations, more than 90pc of the world’s trade is carried by sea.