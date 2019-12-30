Imran asks KP govt to focus on tribal districts

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to pay proper attention to tribal districts’ development to end the sense of deprivation prevailing in the region.

While talking to the KP governor, chief minister and members of his cabinet on the lawns of Governor House, the prime minister reminded them that the main objective behind the merger of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was to provide facilities to the residents of those areas.

The premier, who was scheduled to arrive at Peshawar on Saturday, came here late Friday night after his plane could not land at Nur Khan Airbase due to Islamabad’s inclement weather, official sources said.

The prime minister said it was his government’s major success to take forward the merger process, as the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government allocated record funds for the development of the tribal districts which had been facing government neglect in the past.