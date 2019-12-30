Apple sued over Apple Watch ability to detect Atrial Fibrillation

According to a report by Apple Insider, Apple is getting sued by a US-based doctor who has just filed a lawsuit alleging that Apple is willfully violating his patent surrounding the technology used in Apple Watch to detect atrial fibrillation (AFib). Cardiologist, Dr. Joseph Wiesel was awarded the patent for “method of and apparatus for detecting atrial fibrillation” back on March 28, 2006. The specific patent is 7,020,514.This method is basically uses photoplethysmography which is a function found in the Apple watch that uses green light and sensors according to the Dr. Wiesel. He maintained that he contacted Apple notifying them about the patent on September 2017 after the Apple Watch Series 3 was launched but Apple refused to negotiate with him according to the report even after Dr. Wiesel provided Apple with all details about his patent and pointing out the elements of the Apple Watch that he claimed to be in violation.According to Dr. Wiesel, Apple knows that it is infringing the patent and is doing this intentionally. Dr. Wiesel wants royalties from Apple going forward and recovery of past damages as well. Notably, the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to respond to this lawsuit in court. Estimates say that almost 1 percent of the adult population is affected by Atrial Fibrillation.