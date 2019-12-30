Apple sued over Apple Watch ability to detect Atrial Fibrillation

According to a report by Apple Insider, Apple is getting sued by a US-based doctor who has just filed a lawsuit alleging that Apple is willfully violating his patent surrounding the technology used in Apple Watch to detect atrial fibrillation (AFib).

Cardiologist, Dr. Joseph Wiesel was awarded the patent for “method of and apparatus for detecting atrial fibrillation” back on March 28, 2006. The specific patent is 7,020,514.

This method is basically uses photoplethysmography which is a function found in the Apple watch that uses green light and sensors according to the Dr. Wiesel.